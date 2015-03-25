 
  1. Football
  2. Italy

Andrea Pirlo retires from football

06 November 2017 03:58

Andrea Pirlo has formally announced his retirement from professional football after a trophy-laden 22-year career.

The former Italy international, 38, played his final match on Sunday as New York City FC were knocked out of the MLS Cup play-offs by the Columbus Crew.

City needed to overturn a 4-1 deficit from the first leg but, despite a 2-0 victory at Yankee Stadium, their post-season involvement came to an end, and with it Pirlo’s career.

The former AC Milan and Juventus playmaker revealed earlier this year he was planning to retire at the end of the MLS season, and on Monday he published a farewell message through his Twitter account.

Pirlo joined New York City FC in July 2015 as one of the most decorated and respected players in global football.

He helped Juve win four successive Serie A titles after joining them in 2011, having previously spent a decade at Milan, with whom he claimed a host of trophies, including winning two Champions Leagues, Serie A twice, the Coppa Italia and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He also collected 116 caps for Italy and was a member of their 2006 World Cup-winning squad before retiring from international football in 2015.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as