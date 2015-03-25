 
Andre Villas-Boas quits Shanghai SIPG and plans to take part in Dakar Rally

29 November 2017 04:24

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas will contest the Dakar Rally in 2018 after quitting as manager of Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Villas-Boas, whose uncle took part in the event in 1982, will drive a Toyota Hilux in the 15-day rally which starts in Peru on January 6 and travels through Bolivia before finishing in Argentina on January 20.

The 40-year-old motorsport enthusiast considered tackling the gruelling race on a motorbike, but was persuaded to switch to the Hilux pick-up and will have fellow Portuguese Ruben Faria as his co-driver.

"I spoke with my friend Alex Doringer, the manager of the KTM team, who told me that I would still need a full year's preparation to get there and that it was better to consider doing it with a car," Villas-Boas said.

" So I got in touch with Team Overdrive and here I am!"

Source: PA

