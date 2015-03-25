 
Andre Silva joins AC Milan

12 June 2017 04:09

AC Milan have announced the signing of Andre Silva from Porto for an initial £33million.

The 21-year-old Portugal international underwent his medical with Milan on Monday before putting the finishing touches on his move.

The fee for the sought-after striker, who scored 21 goals for Porto last season, could end rising to 40million euros (£35m), the Portuguese club said on their website.

Porto added in a statement: "Porto wishes Andre Silva the greatest happiness and a lot of success on a personal and sporting level, without forgetting how he has always given everything for the club."

Silva is Milan's fourth signing of the summer as they continue their squad overhaul under new Chinese owners.

The Rossoneri, who finished sixth in Serie A last season, have already brought in defenders Ricardo Rodriguez and Mateo Musacchio from Wolfsburg and Villarreal respectively, while Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie has joined from Atalanta.

Source: PA

