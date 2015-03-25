Andre Gray makes club-record switch to Watford

Watford have confirmed the signing of striker Andre Gray from Burnley for a club-record transfer fee.

Gray, 26, has penned a five-year contract with the Hornets, in what is understood to be a deal worth in the region of Â£18.5million.

Watford announced the transfer via a post on the club's official Twitter feed, which read: "It's a grey day at #watfordfc. Perfect for a spot of @FootballManager." before an in-game-style graphic was followed by the player saying in a brief video clip: "Hello, my name is Andre Gray. I am delighted to have joined Watford and cannot wait to get going."

Source: PA

