Anderton: Tottenham must match Kaneâ€™s ambitions to keep him at the club

Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham but only if the club are ready to match his ambition and reject bids of up to £200million, according to former Spurs midfielder Darren Anderton.

Tottenham have shown a willingness to sell star players in recent years, with Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick all departing for just over £150million combined.

Kane alone would likely top that in today’s market but Spurs are adamant their prized asset, born in Walthamstow and reared through the club’s academy, is not for sale.

The 24-year-old was the only Englishman named on a 30-man shortlist to win the Ballon d’Or on Monday, having scored 43 goals in 37 matches this year. He also has 15 goals in his last 10 for Tottenham and England.

Real Madrid took Modric and Bale in 2012 and 2013 respectively and will get a closer look at Kane when Spurs head to the Santiago Bernabeu next week for the first of two Champions League group-stage ties.

Anderton believes it is up to Tottenham to ensure Kane never returns to seal a transfer.

“You hope he’s Tottenham through and through,” Anderton told Press Association Sport.

“The way he plays and the way he acts, it certainly looks like he’s happy where he is and hopefully he doesn’t forget that.

“I think he’ll want to complete his journey at Tottenham. He’ll want to play in that new stadium and he’ll want to be part of the Tottenham team that wins the league.

“But the club have got to go with him on that. If the offer comes in from say Real Madrid, it will be up to Spurs to turn it down. If you look at his age, his talent, the way he is, he’s got to be worth around £150million, even £200million now.

“If they say yes, Harry will get the chance to speak to them and I’m sure if he walks into the Bernabeu with an opportunity to sign, he’d find it very difficult not to. And would you blame him? You couldn’t, absolutely not.”

Kane has collected the Premier League’s Golden Boot award for the last two years in a row but appears to be reaching even greater heights this season.

He has five goals from Tottenham’s opening two Champions League fixtures while successive winners for England, as captain, have secured victories over Slovenia and Lithuania in the past week.

Anderton is backing Kane to be made permanent England skipper and says the forward’s performances remind him of how Alan Shearer used to lead from the front.

“Harry can score a goal from any situation and as players you like to see someone leading the line,” Anderton said.

“For me, seeing Alan Shearer at Wembley smash someone like Scotland’s Colin Hendry in a big game, it gave us that buzz. You see your team-mate like that and you think, ‘We’re winning this, we’re up for this’.

“I think Harry Kane is that sort of player for Tottenham and England, and with him having the captaincy, it will take him even further forward.

“He’s still young but I think the players look up to him. I think he would be a good pick.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.