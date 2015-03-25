Ander Herrera says Manchester United must show reaction to Huddersfield setback

Ander Herrera angered Jose Mourinho with his comments after the shock defeat at Huddersfield, but the Manchester United midfielder knows they cannot afford to wallow in self-pity.

It must have been an awkward journey back along the M62 after United mistakes allowed Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre to fire David Wagner’s promoted side to a stunning 2-1 win on Saturday.

Huddersfield’s intensity showed no let-up, and despite Marcus Rashford’s header leading to a nervy ending, the hosts deservedly ran out victors as United’s performance reflected the grim weather.

Mourinho fumed after the match about his side’s bad attitude, highlighting Herrera’s post-match interview with MUTV in which the midfielder conceded Town played with “more passion”.

A frank assessment of today's result from Ander Herrera… pic.twitter.com/S8ucttuZCw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2017

Unsurprisingly, no other United player spoke apart from the Spaniard, who knows they need to start making amends in the Carabao Cup at Swansea on Tuesday.

“I had one chance with my head and Chris Smalling, in the last few seconds also, but when you are playing against such a passionate team, they are all going to defend, even the crowd as well,” Herrera said.

“They deserve the victory. We didn’t do enough to get the three points and we cannot think now that we have lost everything because we still have to play a lot of games.

“We now have two very tough Premier League games, you never know, you can win against anyone and lose against anyone.

“You want the opportunity to play again as quickly as possible and that’s what’s going to happen again against Swansea.”

United then face Premier League matches at home to Tottenham and away to Chelsea either side of a Champions League game at home against Benfica, while Huddersfield host West Brom after next weekend’s trip to Anfield.

Town head to Liverpool full of confidence after beating United, with captain Tommy Smith saying Saturday’s win was fully deserved.

FREEVIEW: Tommy Smith is over the moon for everyone at #htafc after Town’s excellent win against @ManUtd https://t.co/i9DsSyvEk6 (SE) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) October 21, 2017

“We knew it would be a really tough game today,” the defender told HTTV.

“Man United have come to our place and we’ve made it difficult for them; that’s what we wanted to do.

“I think we deserved our two goals and the three points.

“I am absolutely over the moon for every single person involved with the club and especially everyone in our dressing room.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.