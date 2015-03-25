Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger announce pregnancy

Former tennis star Ana Ivanovic and footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger have announced they are having a baby.
The couple, who married in July 2016, shared posts on social media to announce the happy news.
Ivanovic said she “couldn’t be more happy” alongside a photo of three pairs of trainers.
Former Manchester United midfielder Schweinsteiger shared a photo of himself and his 2008 French Open-winning wife on Twitter saying he is “so grateful”.
His former club Bayern Munich congratulated the 33-year-old.
Schweinsteiger currently plays for Chicago Fire in MLS while Ivanovic announced her retirement in December last year.
Source: By PA Sport Staff