 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger announce pregnancy

23 November 2017 09:55

Former tennis star Ana Ivanovic and footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger have announced they are having a baby.

The couple, who married in July 2016, shared posts on social media to announce the happy news.

Ivanovic said she “couldn’t be more happy” alongside a photo of three pairs of trainers.

Former Manchester United midfielder Schweinsteiger shared a photo of himself and his 2008 French Open-winning wife on Twitter saying he is “so grateful”.

His former club Bayern Munich congratulated the 33-year-old.

Schweinsteiger currently plays for Chicago Fire in MLS while Ivanovic announced her retirement in December last year.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as