Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger announce pregnancy

Former tennis star Ana Ivanovic and footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger have announced they are having a baby.

The couple, who married in July 2016, shared posts on social media to announce the happy news.

Ivanovic said she “couldn’t be more happy” alongside a photo of three pairs of trainers.

A little extension to our family ????????????. Couldn’t be more happy?? !!! @BSchweinsteiger pic.twitter.com/9ZXLWVQrCV — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) November 23, 2017

Former Manchester United midfielder Schweinsteiger shared a photo of himself and his 2008 French Open-winning wife on Twitter saying he is “so grateful”.

We are expecting a new family member and are so grateful! ? @anaivanovic pic.twitter.com/9wzyQkXQKQ — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) November 23, 2017

His former club Bayern Munich congratulated the 33-year-old.

Schweinsteiger currently plays for Chicago Fire in MLS while Ivanovic announced her retirement in December last year.

