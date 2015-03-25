 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Alvaro Morata's agent reveals a 'very important offer' from Manchester United

13 June 2017 09:09

Manchester United have made a "very important offer" for Alvaro Morata, the Real Madrid striker's agent has said.

United have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old Spain international as they look to add attacking reinforcements to cover the loss of last season's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Morata's agent, Juanma Lopez, revealed that free-spending AC Milan have also shown an interest in the former Juventus hitman but says Madrid have rejected an "unsatisfactory" offer from the Italian giants.

Lopez told www.calciomercato.com of United: "It's a club with a lot charm, a very interesting option.

"I can say that there's a very important offer and the decision now rests with Real.

"I cannot tell (if an agreement is close), we'll see."

Regarding Milan's interest, Lopez added: "I can confirm there had been regular contact until a few days ago. Quite simply, Real Madrid considered the offer from the Rossoneri unsatisfactory."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.