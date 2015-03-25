 
Alvaro Morata saves draw for Spain while Italy punish hapless Jose Gimenez

07 June 2017 10:54

Alvaro Morata pounced with a late equaliser to earn Spain a 2-2 draw in their international friendly against Colombia at Estadio de La Condomina in Murcia.

David Silva fired the home team into an early lead before goals from Edwin Cardona and Radamel Falcao placed Colombia on the cusp of victory only for substitute Real Madrid striker Morata to intervene three minutes from time.

Italy capitalised on a calamitous night for Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez as they emerged 3-0 winners in Nice.

The Atletico Madrid defender scored a bizarre own goal just seven minutes into the contest and then, after Eder's late strike doubled Italy's lead, Gimenez gave away a stoppage-time penalty to allow Daniele De Rossi to add a third.

Japan were held to a 1-1 draw by Syria at the National Stadium in Tokyo and had to fight back after slipping a goal behind .

Mardik Mardikian seized a 50th minute lead after nodding home an assist by Amro Jenyat only for Yasuyuki Konno to equalise from close range nine minutes later.

Casting a shadow over the draw for Japan was the loss of playmaker Shinji Kagawa, who had to be carried from the pitch on a stretcher after suffering a shoulder injury early in the game.

Hanwen Deng struck twice as China overwhelmed the Philippines 8-1 in a mismatch at Guangzhou's Tianhe Stadium.

South Korea were held to an away goalless draw by Iraq, but there were more thrills on offer at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium where Georgia emerged convincing 3-0 winners over St Kitts and Nevis.

Giorgi Arabidze struck twice after half-time before Vladimir Dvalishvili completed the rout nine minutes before the final whistle.

Nicolas Hasler earned Liechtenstein a share of the spoils through a 63rd-minute equaliser after Mehmet Hetemaj had given Finland the lead in a 1-1 draw in Turku.

Source: PA

