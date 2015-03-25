 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Alvaro Morata on hunt for trophies after swapping Real Madrid for Chelsea

22 July 2017 12:38

Alvaro Morata has set his sights on winning further silverware at Chelsea after completing his move from Real Madrid.

The Spain striker, linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions on Friday night in a move believed to be worth around Â£60million.

The 24-year-old, who scored 20 goals as Real won both LaLiga and the Champions League last season, told Chelsea's official website: "I am so happy to be here.

"It's an incredible emotion to be part of this big club.

"I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible."

Chelsea were believed to be interested in re-signing Romelu Lukaku before the striker's move from Everton to Manchester United, but have now plumped for Morata as they prepare to replace Diego Costa.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has previously worked with Morata at Juventus and believes his arrival will improve the squad.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Friday, Conte said: "We have added a fantastic striker, even at a young age he has won a lot already and we are looking forward to welcoming him to the squad.

"I think for sure this is a good signing for us. He is a young player, but has a lot of experience, he went to Juventus and Real Madrid. He has a lot of experience and I think this is a good sign for us."

Morata has become Chelsea's fourth major summer signing, after the arrivals of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero.

They have also been linked with a move for England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, who Blues face in a friendly at the Bird's Nest Stadium on Saturday before heading to Singapore.

Morata is set to replace Costa in Conte's starting line-up next season.

Conte revealed on Friday that the 28-year-old striker, who has not travelled to Asia, was told in January he was not part of the club's plans.

"I don't like to talk about players that don't stay here, but the only thing I can tell you (is) in January, the Costa situation was very clear, for the club, for him and his agent," said the Italian.

"For me the situation is closed."

Costa is reported to be keen on a return to Atletico Madrid, although the Spanish club are currently banned from completing the signing of players until January 2018.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.