Alloa 4-3 Brechin: Match Report

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

James Dale shines for Brechin as they claim a Championship spot on penaltiesJames Dale scored the crucial spot-kick as Brechin beat Alloa 5-4 on penalties to return to the Scottish Championship for the first time in 11 years.Brechin won a thrilling play-off final after the teams were level at 4-4 on aggregate after extra-time as Iain Flannigan and Greig Spence missed for Alloa and Andrew Jackson for Brechin.Spence had scored a hat-trick in normal time while Dylan Mackin netted with 11 minutes left as Alloa won 4-3 on the day to take it to extra-time after Brechin's 1-0 first-leg triumph.Dale had put Brechin 2-0 ahead on aggregate after he opened the scoring in the 34th minute, while Paul McLean and Liam Watt also scored for City.

