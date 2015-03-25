Alloa 4-3 Brechin: Match Report

James Dale shines for Brechin as they claim a Championship spot on penalties
James Dale scored the crucial spot-kick as Brechin beat Alloa 5-4 on penalties to return to the Scottish Championship for the first time in 11 years.
Brechin won a thrilling play-off final after the teams were level at 4-4 on aggregate after extra-time as Iain Flannigan and Greig Spence missed for Alloa and Andrew Jackson for Brechin.
Spence had scored a hat-trick in normal time while Dylan Mackin netted with 11 minutes left as Alloa won 4-3 on the day to take it to extra-time after Brechin's 1-0 first-leg triumph.
Dale had put Brechin 2-0 ahead on aggregate after he opened the scoring in the 34th minute, while Paul McLean and Liam Watt also scored for City.
Source: PA