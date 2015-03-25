Allardyce Optimistic About Completing Deal For Tosun

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has revealed the club are close to sealing a deal for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.

Allardyce said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday that talks over personal terms are advanced and that the frontman, who is reportedly valued at £27million, could even be registered in time for Friday night's FA Cup third round clash with derby rivals Liverpool.

He said: "I think personal terms are at the final stage. That might happen and we might get him registered for the cup."

mfl

Source: PA-WIRE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.