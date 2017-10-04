Allardyce challenging claims which led to his England sacking

Sam Allardyce remains in legal correspondence with the Football Association and disputes the claims which led to his sacking as England manager, Press Association Sport understands.

Allardyce was sacked as national boss after just 67 days and one match and reports on Tuesday suggest he is preparing to sue the governing body for damages.

Allardyce’s reign as England boss was the shortest ever for a permanent manager (PA Graphics/PA)

Allardyce’s representatives have been in contact with the FA since his departure last September and that the 62-year-old has challenged the nature of claims made against him in the Daily Telegraph.

It is understood the FA has received and acknowledged a recent letter from Allardyce’s camp but the organisation has not commented publicly.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.