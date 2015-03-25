 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Alderweireld set to be out until new year with hamstring injury â€“ Pochettino

16 November 2017 02:16

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is expected to be out until after Christmas with a hamstring injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Alderweireld has not played for Spurs since pulling up against Real Madrid in the Champions League on November 1.

The Belgian will now miss Saturday’s north London derby against Arsenal and is likely also to sit out games against Borussia Dortmund, Apoel Nicosia and Manchester City over the next month.

“We expect longer than we previously (thought) when the problem happened,” Pochettino said.

“Maybe after Christmas, maybe. That is the expectation. It will be longer (than we thought).”

Tottenham are also hoping to have a handful of key players back for this weekend’s clash at Emirates Stadium, with Harry Kane (knee), Dele Alli (hamstring) and Harry Winks (ankle) all pulling out of the England squad last week.

Hugo Lloris also missed Spurs’ win over Crystal Palace before the international break with a groin strain.

“We are optimistic but we need to wait and analyse every single case,” Pochettino said. “I hope (on Friday) we can count on them for the game but still we need to decide between the medical staff, sport science and us.”

He added: “I am happy because if they cannot play Saturday it is sure they are close to play Tuesday (at Borussia Dortmund) or next weekend (against West Brom). It is not a big issue like Toby Alderweireld.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as