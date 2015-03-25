Alderweireld set to be out until new year with hamstring injury â€“ Pochettino

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is expected to be out until after Christmas with a hamstring injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Alderweireld has not played for Spurs since pulling up against Real Madrid in the Champions League on November 1.

The Belgian will now miss Saturday’s north London derby against Arsenal and is likely also to sit out games against Borussia Dortmund, Apoel Nicosia and Manchester City over the next month.

“We expect longer than we previously (thought) when the problem happened,” Pochettino said.

“Maybe after Christmas, maybe. That is the expectation. It will be longer (than we thought).”

Tottenham are also hoping to have a handful of key players back for this weekend’s clash at Emirates Stadium, with Harry Kane (knee), Dele Alli (hamstring) and Harry Winks (ankle) all pulling out of the England squad last week.

Hugo Lloris also missed Spurs’ win over Crystal Palace before the international break with a groin strain.

“We are optimistic but we need to wait and analyse every single case,” Pochettino said. “I hope (on Friday) we can count on them for the game but still we need to decide between the medical staff, sport science and us.”

He added: “I am happy because if they cannot play Saturday it is sure they are close to play Tuesday (at Borussia Dortmund) or next weekend (against West Brom). It is not a big issue like Toby Alderweireld.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

