 
  1. Football
  2. Ajax

Ajax's Abdelhak Nouri out of intensive care after collapsing in pre-season

25 July 2017 10:23

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has left intensive care two-and-a-half weeks after suffering permanent brain damage having collapsed during a pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old has been moved to a 'medium care' department, is no longer in an induced coma and can breathe on his own, the club said in a statement issued on behalf of his family.

The statement said there was no change to the overall outlook, though, with Nouri " stable, but with severe and lasting brain damage".

Nouri collapsed during a match with Werder Bremen in Hippach, Austria, on July 8.

Tuesday's statement added: "The Nouri family once again thanks everyone who has given their support and asks everyone to continue to pray for Abdelhak."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.