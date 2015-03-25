Aguero will be out for six weeks, claims Argentina team doctor

Sergio Aguero will be sidelined for six weeks as a result of the injuries he suffered in a car crash in Amsterdam, according to Argentina national team doctor Donato Villani.

It had been thought the prolific Manchester City forward would be out for between two and four weeks after breaking a rib in the road accident last Thursday.

That would have ruled the 29-year-old out of Argentina’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador, but could have seen him in contention for City’s Premier League match at home to Stoke on October 14.

However, Villani has suggested Aguero is likely to be out for longer than expected.

He told www.tycsports.com: “He’s feeling very bad because he was really looking forward to coming to play and this incident, which had nothing to do with him, left him out of the two games.

“He’s going to be off the pitch for a month and a half.

“He can’t move in his house, nor get in and out of the car. He seemed very down to me because we wanted to be here.”

A six-week lay-off would rule Aguero out of both of City’s Champions League group games against Napoli, as well as four more Premier League games, including the home clash with Arsenal on November 5.

Aguero, who was in Amsterdam for a music concert performed by Colombian singer Maluma, suffered the injury when the taxi he was travelling back to the airport in crashed into a pole at 11pm.

He admitted afterwards his injuries could have been more severe, saying the “seatbelts prevented it from being worse”.

Aguero had been on a day off and City boss Pep Guardiola insisted he had nothing to apologise for.

