 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Aguero and Kompany will stay at Manchester City, says Guardiola

22 May 2017 07:39

Pep Guardiola has promised Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany will still be at Manchester City next season.

Aguero scored twice to take his season's tally to 33, the best of his City career, and skipper Kompany was also on target in the 5-0 rout of Watford.

The future of both Etihad stalwarts has been in doubt, with Aguero briefly dropped earlier this term for Gabriel Jesus and Kompany enduring another injury-hit campaign.

But City boss Guardiola insisted: " They will be at Manchester next season.

"They have improved a lot. Vincent played eight or nine games in a row and we saw something special with him, so I can imagine when City (last) won the league one of the reasons was Vincent.

"Sergio helped us a lot. But we have to find him a better solution to score goals, not to depend on Sergio."

However, Guardiola refused to comment on the future of City's out-of-contract players, including Yaya Toure, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Guardiola had a long exchange with midfielder Toure after substituting him at Vicarage Road, but would only reveal: "I thanked him for what he has done this season. An outstanding performance."

The hammering of the Hornets secured a third-placed finish for City and direct entry into next season's Champions League.

Kompany's fifth-minute header, Aguero's quickfire double and Fernandinho's strike put them four up by half-time before Jesus added number five.

But Guardiola warned it would take the club "decades" before they can hope to catch European heavyweights like Real Madrid and his old side Barcelona.

"Money is not enough - when Real and Barca want a player, other teams cannot compete," he said.

"To compete with Barca and Real we need time, we need decades to be there."

It was not the send-off Hornets manager Walter Mazzarri had wanted, having been informed he was surplus to requirements last week.

The Italian's final teamsheet included no centre-halves - due to injury and suspension - and two goalkeepers on the bench alongside skipper Troy Deeney.

"Look at the players, we had absolutely no defenders," Mazzarri said. "I would like to see which team could do better."

Source: PA

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield