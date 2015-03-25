 
Agent hits out at Rangers over Kenny Miller treatment

17 October 2017 03:53

Kenny Miller's agent has launched a stinging attack at Rangers after the striker was frozen out of Pedro Caixinha's first-team squad.

The Rangers manager has not selected veteran frontman Miller since a series of dressing room leaks in the wake of last month's defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Miller missed the Light Blues' 4-1 win at Hamilton after being ordered to report for duty with the club's under-20s side for a clash with Brentford.

Caixinha said last week that Miller was still "one of ours" after apparently holding clear-the-air talks with the former Scotland international.

But he was again absent for Friday night's win over St Johnstone and now Miller's representative Dave Baldwin has had his say, scotching any suggestion Miller may have been the source of the leaks.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday morning, Baldwin wrote: " The 'inferral' that this guy above is anything other than one of the best 'professionals' of the last 20 years is a joke.

"If @rangersfc have a 'leak,' 'rat' or a 'traitor' in the ranks then they should say who it is and deal with it rather than leave one man hung out to dry!!!

"To make those accusations and then leave Kenny out of the squad and not say a word is embarrassing.and then do it again! Looks pretty obvious to me where the leaks come from"

Baldwin finished his post with several hashtags, adding: "# shambolic #Embarrassing #hungouttodry #nameandshame #naughty #disrespectful"

Former Celtic defender Lee Naylor, who works for the same agency as Baldwin, replied by saying there was no " better and more honest pro" than Miller.

Baldwin added: "Tired of phone call after phone call from journalists asking me to comment on Kenny being the dressing room leak. The biggest pile of nonsense ever. There is my comment!"

Source: PA

