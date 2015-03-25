 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Agent: Everton have promised Romelu Lukaku he can join certain clubs

31 May 2017 04:09

Romelu Lukaku's agent claims Everton promised the striker he could leave this summer if certain clubs came in for him.

The Belgium striker, who has two years left on his existing deal, has refused to sign the new contract on offer which would make him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

Lukaku has stressed his decision was not about money but ambition, having regularly spoken about playing in the Champions League.

With former club Chelsea and Manchester United, both in Europe's elite club competition next season, both linked with a move for the player, his agent Mino Raiola has suggested there is a get-out option for his client.

"Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave this summer," Raiola told talkSPORT.

"We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but hearing the market I think some clubs will contact Everton.

"If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku then I think he will want to make another step, but we are not there yet."

Source: PA

