AFC Wimbledon V Wigan at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

AFC Wimbledon's Egli Kaka is a significant doubt for Saturday's League One visit of Wigan.
A knee injury means he is yet to train this week.
Saturday's fixture could also come too soon for Kwesi Appiah, who has been absent since September with a hamstring injury, even though he is nearing a return.
Anthony Hartigan has returned to training following a knee injury, and is therefore in contention to feature.
Wigan Athletic will be without Ryan Colclough for the trip to Kingsmeadow.
The striker has been suffering with a high temperature lately but managed to play the first hour of Tuesday night's replay win over AFC Fylde.
Goalkeeper Jamie Jones continues to be sidelined after injuring a shoulder in training prior to the recent Fleetwood game.
Christian Walton kept goal in the 2-0 victory over Fleetwood while Matija Sarkic was picked for the Tuesday night's replay.
