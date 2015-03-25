AFC Wimbledon V Walsall at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Nightingale set to miss out for AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon expect to be without Will Nightingale when they host Walsall in League One on Saturday.The defender recently featured in a youth fixture but Saturday's game is expected to come too soon as he recovers from a hamstring injury.Kwesi Appiah and Dean Parrett remain sidelined with respective hamstring and groin injuries.Jimmy Abdou, meanwhile, is expected to start.Walsall will give late fitness tests to Joe Edwards and James Wilson.Midfielder Edwards sustained a slight hamstring problem against Gillingham last weekend, while defender Wilson has missed the last two games with an ankle problem picked up in training.Saddlers boss Jon Whitney may opt to stick with an unchanged team following the midweek victory over Fleetwood.Defender Shaun Donnellan, midfielder Reece Flanagan and forward Dan Agyei are among the players pushing for recalls.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker