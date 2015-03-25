AFC Wimbledon V Rotherham at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

Forrester cleared to return for DonsAFC Wimbledon's Harry Forrester has been passed fit to start Tuesday's Sky Bet League One visit of Rotherham.He suffered an ankle knock in Saturday's 1-0 defeat of Northampton but has recovered in time.Should manager Neal Ardley look to rotate his team ahead of a second fixture in four days, Cody McDonald, Jimmy Abdou and Abdul-Yussuf Oshilaja could come into contention to start.Kwesi Appiah is again expected to miss out because of a hamstring problem.Rotherham captain Lee Frecklington is hoping to return to contention after missing Saturday's home win over Scunthorpe due to a back injury.Midfielder Frecklington returned to training on Monday, as did winger Jon Taylor (knee), who could also be involved after missing the last five matches.Darren Potter missed out at the weekend with a heel problem and although the midfielder hopes to return to training this week, he is not expected to feature.Boss Paul Warne has no major new injury or suspension worries as the Millers bid for a fourth straight league win.

Source: PAR

