AFC Wimbledon V Portsmouth at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Jimmy Abdou to miss AFC Wimbledon's encounter with Portsmouth through suspensionAFC Wimbledon are without Jimmy Abdou for the visit of Portsmouth as he begins a three-match ban.He was given a straight red card in last week's defeat at Blackpool, further restricting manager Neal Ardley's options.Tom Soares played in a reserve fixture on Wednesday as he continues his comeback from a thigh injury, but Saturday's game comes too soon.Harry Forrester is pushing to start after scoring in the same game, but despite Darius Charles returning to full training following a knee operation, he remains short of fitness.Defender Jack Whatmough is rated as doubtful for Pompey's trip to south London.Manager Kenny Jackett said Whatmough is battling to overcome a knee injury, with Portsmouth looking to bounce back from last weekend's 1-0 home defeat against Rotherham.Jackett, meanwhile, has confirmed that Slovak midfielder Milan Lalkovic is unavailable due to an Achilles problem.Pompey are currently 16th in League One, having not won since a 2-0 victory over Rochdale on the season's opening weekend.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker