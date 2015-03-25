AFC Wimbledon V Plymouth at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah still sidelined for Plymouth clashAFC Wimbledon remain without the injured Kwesi Appiah for the League One visit of Plymouth.The striker could yet return from a hamstring injury next week, when Jon Meades is also in contention to be available.Meades has been struggling with a knee injury, but manager Neal Ardley otherwise has a near fully-fit squad from which to choose.He is expected to make few changes from the team that has won its past two fixtures.On-loan Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci is expected to miss Plymouth's Wimbledon trip after a back problem and an injection for an ankle complaint.The Pilgrims could be without as many as nine players, with goalkeepers Luke McCormick, Robbert te Loeke and Kyle Letheren all still sidelined.Ruben Lameiras continues to battle a groin problem, while Jamie Ness (ankle) and Antoni Sarcevic (hamstring) will both miss out.Oscar Threlkeld is still fighting a leg issue, and Ryan Taylor will not be back in action until November after a broken ankle.

Source: PAR

