AFC Wimbledon V Peterborough at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Wimbledon striker Lyle Taylor faces fitness battle ahead of Peterborough gameLyle Taylor faces a race to be fit for AFC Wimbledon's League One clash with Peterborough on Sunday.The striker suffered a dead leg after scoring the winning goal in last weekend's FA Cup victory over Lincoln.Fellow frontman Kwesi Appiah has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is unlikely to return until Christmas.Young midfielder Alfie Egan has joined National League side Sutton on loan until January.Peterborough will be without Ricky Miller for an undisclosed period.Striker Miller is unavailable for selection after being charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer.Striker Junior Morias, who suffered a serious thigh injury at Oldham in September, remains out.But defender Alex Penny is available again following illness.

