AFC Wimbledon V Peterborough at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

10 November 2017 10:22
Wimbledon striker Lyle Taylor faces fitness battle ahead of Peterborough game

Lyle Taylor faces a race to be fit for AFC Wimbledon's League One clash with Peterborough on Sunday.

The striker suffered a dead leg after scoring the winning goal in last weekend's FA Cup victory over Lincoln.

Fellow frontman Kwesi Appiah has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is unlikely to return until Christmas.

Young midfielder Alfie Egan has joined National League side Sutton on loan until January.

Peterborough will be without Ricky Miller for an undisclosed period.

Striker Miller is unavailable for selection after being charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Striker Junior Morias, who suffered a serious thigh injury at Oldham in September, remains out.

But defender Alex Penny is available again following illness.

Source: PAR

