AFC Wimbledon V Milton Keynes Dons at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

Will Nightingale and Callum Kennedy doubtful for AFC WimbledonWill Nightingale and Callum Kennedy are doubts for AFC Wimbledon's clash with rivals MK Dons on Friday night.Nightingale is struggling with a strained neck, while Kennedy suffered concussion in the recent home defeat by Portsmouth.However, manager Neal Ardley does have Jimmy Abdou available following suspension.Darius Charles and Tom Soares are also in contention.Ethan Ebanks-Landell could return to the MK Dons squad after a three-match absence.The 24-year-old, on loan from Wolves, has been out with a foot injury but has done some light training this week and it is hoped he can be involved.However, fellow defender Joe Walsh is expected to be missing for another two weeks despite some improvement in his knee problem.Ryan Seager stated his claim for a starting place with the winning goal after coming off the bench against Rochdale while Dean Lewington, Ousseynou Cisse, Kieran Agard and Robbie Muirhead are among the other options available to Milton Keynes manager Robbie Neilson.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.