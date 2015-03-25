 
AFC Wimbledon V Gillingham at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

11 September 2017 12:49
Duo set to miss out for Wimbledon ahead of Gillingham clash

AFC Wimbledon look set to be without Callum Kennedy and Paul Robinson for the home clash with Gillingham.

Kennedy left the field on a stretcher following a clash of heads during the first half of the Dons' 2-0 defeat at home to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Robinson carried on after taking an elbow to his head but was later kicked in the face by Christian Burgess as the Pompey defender attempted an overhead kick and he also left the action.

Jimmy Abdou serves the second game of a three-match suspension, while Tom Soares is making progress in his recovery from a thigh injury, but is unlikely to be risked against the Gills.

Gillingham again look set to be without midfielder Billy Bingham, who was forced to miss Saturday's defeat at Oxford after suffering concussion in training.

Defender Gabriel Zakuani will be assessed after coming off for the final 15 minutes against Oxford because of cramp following his return to action from international duty with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Centre-half Max Ehmer, who has been carrying a back problem, came on as a substitute and could start on the bench again, while striker Josh Parker is pressing for a recall as the Gills search for a first League One victory.

Defender Bradley Garmston (calf) continues his recovery, but Aaron Morris (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

