 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon V Doncaster at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

25 August 2017 10:18
Wimbledon midfielder Harry Forrester could face former club

Harry Forrester could be in line for an appearance against one of his former clubs when AFC Wimbledon meet Doncaster at Kingsmeadow on Saturday.

Midfielder Forrester has moved to the Dons on a season-long loan from Rangers, making him Wimbledon's eighth signing of the summer.

And he could prove to be just the spark Wimbledon need after collecting one point from their first three league games.

But they might well have their work cut out against a Doncaster side unbeaten in the league this term and fresh from a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Hull.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson may reshuffle his pack after making five changes for the cup game.

Liam Mandeville, James Coppinger, Niall Mason, Andy Butler and Ian Lawlor will all be hoping for recalls having been left out of the first XI against Hull.

Mathieu Baudry, Luke McCullough, Alex Kiwomya and Ross Etheridge remain unfit for selection.

Ferguson has confirmed Jordan Houghton is set to rejoin Doncaster on loan from Chelsea, but the deal will not be complete in time for the midfielder to feature this weekend.

Source: PAR

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.