AFC Wimbledon V Doncaster at The Cherry Red Records Stadium : Match Preview

Wimbledon midfielder Harry Forrester could face former clubHarry Forrester could be in line for an appearance against one of his former clubs when AFC Wimbledon meet Doncaster at Kingsmeadow on Saturday.Midfielder Forrester has moved to the Dons on a season-long loan from Rangers, making him Wimbledon's eighth signing of the summer.And he could prove to be just the spark Wimbledon need after collecting one point from their first three league games.But they might well have their work cut out against a Doncaster side unbeaten in the league this term and fresh from a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Hull.Rovers boss Darren Ferguson may reshuffle his pack after making five changes for the cup game.Liam Mandeville, James Coppinger, Niall Mason, Andy Butler and Ian Lawlor will all be hoping for recalls having been left out of the first XI against Hull.Mathieu Baudry, Luke McCullough, Alex Kiwomya and Ross Etheridge remain unfit for selection.Ferguson has confirmed Jordan Houghton is set to rejoin Doncaster on loan from Chelsea, but the deal will not be complete in time for the midfielder to feature this weekend.

Source: PAR

