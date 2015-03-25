AFC Wimbledon 0-4 Wigan - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Wigan fire four past struggling WimbledonWigan showed why they are at the top of League One as a second-half blitz saw them down 10-man Wimbledon 4-0 at Kingsmeadow.Michael Jacobs put the visitors ahead shortly into the second half after being well fed by Gavin Massey.The hosts' first-half enthusiasm that had kept the Latics at bay then spilled over into ill-discipline as Harry Forrester got a second yellow after 69 minutes for a late challenge on Sam Morsy.Nick Powell added to Wimbledon's misery with a powerful strike from the edge of the box minutes later.Morsy then teed up Max Power who fired an incredible shot right into the top corner from 25 yards out for the third.Substitute Ivan Toney came on and scored with one of his first touches to seal the victory for Wigan with a shot that was deflected just over the wrong-footed George Long.Wimbledon created few chances and now sit dangerously close to the bottom of the table, whereas Wigan extend their unbeaten stretch on the road to six games.

Source: PA

