AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Rochdale - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Defences dominate as Rochdale hold AFC WimbledonRochdale's recent revival continued as they held on for a 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon and a fourth successive clean sheet.The Dons' poor form continued as they slipped into the relegation places in League One and they have now only won once in their last seven games.Andy Barcham was the chief threat for the home side in the first half, causing real problems with his incisive running from deep and it was his curler that brought the first save from Josh Lillis in the Rochdale goal.Cody McDonald also headed over in the first half, while at the other end the visitors went closest when Donervon Daniels' header was saved.Chances were at a premium in the second half, with Barcham wasting a chance soon after the resumption and Barry Fuller forced a save with an angled drive.But after failing to win any of their first six games in the league, Keith Hill's Rochdale could celebrate another point that lifts them further away from trouble.

Source: PA

