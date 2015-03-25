 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Rochdale - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

30 September 2017 05:30
Defences dominate as Rochdale hold AFC Wimbledon

Rochdale's recent revival continued as they held on for a 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon and a fourth successive clean sheet.

The Dons' poor form continued as they slipped into the relegation places in League One and they have now only won once in their last seven games.

Andy Barcham was the chief threat for the home side in the first half, causing real problems with his incisive running from deep and it was his curler that brought the first save from Josh Lillis in the Rochdale goal.

Cody McDonald also headed over in the first half, while at the other end the visitors went closest when Donervon Daniels' header was saved.

Chances were at a premium in the second half, with Barcham wasting a chance soon after the resumption and Barry Fuller forced a save with an angled drive.

But after failing to win any of their first six games in the league, Keith Hill's Rochdale could celebrate another point that lifts them further away from trouble.

Source: PA

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.