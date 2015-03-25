AFC Bournemouth V West Ham at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

Junior Stanislas has joined Bournemouth's growing injury list ahead of the Boxing Day clash with West Ham.
Stanislas limped out of the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City with a sore hamstring and will not feature.
Cherries boss Eddie Howe is hoping for good news from the treatment room, with Jermain Defoe (ankle), Harry Arter (calf), Charlie Daniels (groin), Joshua King (hamstring), Brad Smith (hip), Adam Federici and Tyrone Mings (both back) all struggling.
Manuel Lanzini is back in the West Ham squad.
The Argentinian midfielder has completed a two-match ban after he was retrospectively charged for diving at Stoke last weekend.
Skipper Mark Noble could miss out again with a tight hamstring and defender Jose Fonte remains sidelined due to an ankle injury.
