AFC Bournemouth V Middlesbrough at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

23 October 2017 01:45
Bournemouth waiting on Joshua King fitness ahead of Middlesbrough tie

Bournemouth forward Joshua King faces a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash against Middlesbrough.

Norway international King missed the Premier League victory over Stoke on Saturday due to illness but could be available for the fourth round tie with Boro.

Striker Jermain Defoe (hamstring) will once again be absent, along with defenders Tyrone Mings (back) and Brad Smith (hip).

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk will consider changes at Dean Court following a five-match winless streak since their third-round win at Aston Villa.

Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson are both cup-tied, while the likes of George Friend, Adam Forshaw, Dael Fry and Adam Clayton are hoping for a return to the XI.

In attack, Patrick Bamford is pushing for a first start in a month, while Adama Traore could also step up from the bench.

Rudy Gestede, not seen since August 26, is still recovering from a thigh injury.

Source: PAR

