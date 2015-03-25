AFC Bournemouth V Liverpool at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

Jurgen Klopp expecting difficult game against 'brilliant' BournemouthLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is anticipating another tough test for his side on Sunday when they face Bournemouth.Four days on from being held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield by West Brom, the Reds are in Premier League action again with a trip to the Vitality Stadium.Bournemouth - 14th in the table at the start of the weekend, two points above the relegation zone - produced a commendable performance on Wednesday as they were beaten 1-0 at Manchester United.And Klopp, whose men lost 4-3 away against the Cherries last season after being 3-1 up, said: "I saw Bournemouth playing at United and couldn't see the biggest difference to our game against West Brom."Bournemouth lost, but they had a proper performance there. It was really good how they played - clear structure, good defending, and a good football-playing team."I saw a few games of Bournemouth this year and they didn't get the points they deserve maybe, were unlucky in a few moments."They need points and it will be a tough game for sure."They have all my respect really. They do a brilliant job there and Eddie (Howe, the Bournemouth boss) is a really fantastic manager. It will be difficult, 100 per cent."Liverpool, fifth ahead of this weekend's action, are set to have Simon Mignolet back in their starting XI on Sunday and Adam Lallana could also be involved in the contest.Goalkeeper Mignolet has recovered from a swollen ankle, while midfielder Lallana, who has made only one appearance this term after suffering a thigh injury in pre-season, should be "ready for the squad at least", Klopp has said.Joe Gomez, James Milner and Andrew Robertson are expected to be fit after knocks. Daniel Sturridge (hamstring) remains a doubt, and Alberto Moreno (ankle), Joel Matip (adductor) and Nathaniel Clyne (back) are still unavailable. Emre Can serves a one-match suspension.Eddie Howe feels Bournemouth have deserved more from their recent performances.The Cherries gave a good account of themselves against Manchester United in midweek but left Old Trafford with nothing to show for their efforts after Romelu Lukaku's goal separated the sides.It is now five matches without a win for Bournemouth and manager Howe knows it is a streak they need to bring to a swift ending - although they face a Liverpool side who have not lost in any competition since October 22.Nevertheless, Howe has been buoyed by what he has seen from his charges over the last few weeks and is hopeful their fortunes will change soon.He said in quotes on the club's official website: "In Wednesday's performance we were good in a lot of the game, I've been pleased with the majority of performances recently, we've not had the rewards but then that's the game."The game is about points, about winning. The demands are extreme so we're well aware of what we have to do, we have to try and get points against everyone; it's about maximising what we can get."I felt we deserved something in our last game, we had a real threat but it wasn't to be. Hopefully we'll get a better result on Sunday."

