AFC Bournemouth V Huddersfield at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

17 November 2017 04:44
Bournemouth check on Joshua King ahead of Huddersfield clash

Bournemouth will make a late fitness call on Joshua King because of a back problem ahead of the Premier League match against Huddersfield.

Midfielder Junior Stanislas remains sidelined by a groin problem. Striker Benik Afobe, though, is back in contention after recovering from a thigh strain sustained before the international break.

Defenders Brad Smith (hip) and Tyrone Mings (back) continue their rehabilitation.

The visitors will be without suspended defender Christopher Schindler for the trip.

Centre-half Schindler was sent off for two yellow-card offences in the recent win against West Brom and serves a one-game ban, so Martin Cranie is expected to start.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy will be assessed after returning from international duty with Australia, while Philip Billing (ankle), Michael Hefele (Achilles), Kasey Palmer (hamstring) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.

Source: PAR

