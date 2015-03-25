 
AFC Bournemouth V Everton at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

29 December 2017 11:20
Eddie Howe to make late decisions ahead of Everton fixture

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will give a number of players late fitness checks ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Defender Charlie Daniels (groin) and midfielder Harry Arter (calf) have been absent for the last two games, forward Josh King (hamstring) was substituted against West Ham last time out, while Andrew Surman missed that 3-3 draw on Boxing Day and all four will be assessed before the match.

Jermain Defoe (ankle) and Tyrone Mings (back) are both still sidelined long-term, while Junior Stanislas also missed out against the Hammers after limping out at Manchester City three days earlier and will be absent again.

Everton's top scorer Wayne Rooney is available having recovered from the illness that ruled him out of the last two games.

James McCarthy, who has not made a first-team appearance since October due to a hamstring injury, should be fit for selection as well, but Idrissa Gueye (hamstring) remains a doubt.

Leighton Baines (calf) is still out after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation, and while Ross Barkley (knee) does not look set to be involved at the Vitality Stadium, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce has said he is "very, very close to being available".

Source: PAR

