AFC Bournemouth V Chelsea at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

Josh King could miss Bournemouth's Premier League clash with Chelsea after picking up a back complaint.
The Norway forward has been sent for a scan to determine the extent of the problem, which has come straight after he recovered from a virus.
Jermain Defoe has shaken off a hamstring issue, but Ryan Fraser is battling a knock.
Chelsea have no fresh injuries ahead of their Premier league trip to Bournemouth.
Danny Drinkwater (calf), N'Golo Kante (hamstring) and Victor Moses (hamstring) will miss out again.
Drinkwater made his Chelsea debut in the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Everton in midweek but Antonio Conte insists he still lack match fitness.
Source: PAR