 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth V Chelsea at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

27 October 2017 03:36
King doubt for Chelsea clash

Josh King could miss Bournemouth's Premier League clash with Chelsea after picking up a back complaint.

The Norway forward has been sent for a scan to determine the extent of the problem, which has come straight after he recovered from a virus.

Jermain Defoe has shaken off a hamstring issue, but Ryan Fraser is battling a knock.

Chelsea have no fresh injuries ahead of their Premier league trip to Bournemouth.

Danny Drinkwater (calf), N'Golo Kante (hamstring) and Victor Moses (hamstring) will miss out again.

Drinkwater made his Chelsea debut in the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Everton in midweek but Antonio Conte insists he still lack match fitness.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as