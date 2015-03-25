AFC Bournemouth V Chelsea at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

King doubt for Chelsea clashJosh King could miss Bournemouth's Premier League clash with Chelsea after picking up a back complaint.The Norway forward has been sent for a scan to determine the extent of the problem, which has come straight after he recovered from a virus.Jermain Defoe has shaken off a hamstring issue, but Ryan Fraser is battling a knock.Chelsea have no fresh injuries ahead of their Premier league trip to Bournemouth.Danny Drinkwater (calf), N'Golo Kante (hamstring) and Victor Moses (hamstring) will miss out again.Drinkwater made his Chelsea debut in the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Everton in midweek but Antonio Conte insists he still lack match fitness.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker