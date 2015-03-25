 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth V Burnley at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

29 November 2017 09:42
Simon Francis back from ban as Bournemouth face Burnley

Bournemouth will have captain Simon Francis available again following a one-match ban for the visit of Burnley.

Striker Jermain Defoe (calf) and midfielder Junior Stanislas (groin) both missed Saturday's goalless draw at Swansea.

Defenders Brad Smith (hip) and Tyrone Mings (back) continue their rehabilitation.

Burnley's ever-present back four could see its first change of the Premier League season, with Matt Lowton a doubt for the trip.

Lowton took a knock against Arsenal on Sunday and will be assessed, with Phil Bardsley ready to step in at right-back if required.

Chris Wood could return in place of Ashley Barnes up front but Dean Marney, Jon Walters (both knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) all remain out.

Source: PAR

