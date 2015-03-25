AFC Bournemouth V Brighton at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe planning to rotate side for Brighton cup visitBournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed he will again rotate his team for the Carabao Cup against Brighton.Winger Jordon Ibe came off the bench to help turnaround Friday night's Premier League match against the Seagulls and could have played his way into the starting XI, while defender Steve Cook may return from a knee problem.Junior Stanislas has resumed training following a groin injury, but forward Callum Wilson (knee) remains a long-term absentee.Howe is confident whatever side he fields will have the needed quality to get a positive result."We have to manage the squad effectively, so we will open the door to giving several players opportunities in this game," Howe said at a press conference."I have no doubts about the quality of the players being brought in, so we will continue to do what we do."Brighton boss Chris Hughton has called for his fringe players to stake a claim for more Premier League action when they travel along the south coast in the Carabao Cup.Albion return to the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening, four days after suffering a 2-1 league defeat to the Cherries.Top-flight survival is the priority for the Seagulls this season and Hughton, who has a shortage of options in central midfield and attack, plans to make a host of changes for the third-round tie.A first start could be given to record signing Jose Izquierdo while a debut may be handed to Italian defender Ezequiel Schelotto."We'll be no different to everybody else; you use your squad and it allows you to give others games," Hughton said. "In some cases, it has to be that way."There are a few areas where we have got to be mindful, but it's also a good opportunity for those that have really trained well that have been pushing very hard to give them an opportunity."It's a good stadium to play at, under the floodlights, a wonderful pitch and I'd be very surprised if there was anybody who didn't want to be involved in that game."For those that weren't (involved on Friday) this is an opportunity for them and we also have to look at any opportunity as a good one."

Source: PAR

