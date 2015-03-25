AFC Bournemouth V Arsenal at Vitality Stadium : Match Preview

Bournemouth duo Josh King and Junior Stanislas face late fitness testsBournemouth will hand late fitness tests to Josh King and Junior Stanislas ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.Both forwards have been battling hamstring complaints, but could yet return for the encounter with the Gunners.Jermain Defoe and Tyrone Mings remain sidelined with long-term injury issues.Midfielder Jack Wilshere could feature for Arsenal at Dean Court.Wilshere limped off during the Gunners' Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge with an ankle issue, but may be fit for the clash on the south coast.Aaron Ramsey is back in the squad following a hamstring issue, but Mesut Ozil (knee) was rated as only "50-50" by manager Arsene Wenger. Nacho Monreal (ankle), Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Olivier Giroud (hamstring) are still sidelined but Sead Kolasanic could return.

