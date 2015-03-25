 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

Adam Smith signs new four-year deal at Bournemouth

25 July 2017 10:54

Adam Smith has signed a new four-year contract to commit to Bournemouth until 2021.

The full-back, 26, has made 113 appearances for the Premier League club since his arrival from Tottenham in 2014, which followed a loan spell in 2010/11.

"I'm delighted," he told the club's official website. "I'm settled in the area and get along really well with the lads.

"There is nowhere else I want to be at this moment. Everything is going well for me both on and off the pitch and I'm looking forward to that continuing."

Manager Eddie Howe added: "When we first brought Adam to the club we believed he had huge potential. Adam has taken his opportunity, improved as a player and is an important member of our squad.

"We're delighted he will stay with us and hopefully continue his progression further."

Source: PA

