The England international will miss the start of the Premier League season and England's two World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia in September.

“This is certainly not news we would have wanted," said manager Jurgen Klopp. “Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September.

“Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see. He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see.”