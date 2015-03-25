 
Adam Lallana Included In Liverpool Squad For Champions League Clash With Sevilla

20 November 2017 01:10

Adam Lallana has been included in the Liverpool squad travelling to Spain for the Champions League clash with Sevilla on Tuesday.

The England midfielder, yet to play in a competitive game this season, has been stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury.

Defender Joel Matip does not feature after he was absent from Saturday's 3-0 Premier League victory over Southampton due to a groin problem.

Another man included in the 23-man squad - announced by the Merseyside club on their official website on Monday - is striker Danny Ings, who has made only one first-team appearance so far this term.

Liverpool top Champions League Group E with eight points, one more than second-placed Sevilla, and will qualify for the next round with a win on Tuesday, or with a draw if Spartak Moscow lose at home to Maribor.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds head into the contest at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on a winning streak that extended to four matches in all competitions with the result against Southampton.

The only game Sevilla have not won in their last five was a 2-1 defeat at Barcelona.

Source: PA-WIRE

