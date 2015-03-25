 
  1. Football
  2. Accrington Stanley

Accrington stun Preston while Birmingham storm through

08 August 2017 10:38

Billy Kee's last-minute strike saw Accrington dump Championship Preston out of the Carabao Cup with a dramatic 3-2 win at the Wham Stadium.

Stanley, who opened their League Two campaign with a 3-1 win over Colchester on Saturday, went ahead through defender Ben Richards-Everton in the 20th minute.

Preston, under new boss Alex Neil and on the back of a 1-0 home league win over Sheffield Wednesday, equalised through Jordan Hugill in the 70th minute.

Jordan Clark looked to have won it for Stanley with just four minutes left, only for Hugill to strike again with 90 minutes up.

However, there was still time for substitute Kee to find a winner, converting Tom Dallison's cross to secure a memorable victory.

Che Adams netted a hat-trick as Birmingham swept into the second round with a 5-1 win over Crawley.

David Davis and s ubstitute Robert Tesche were also on target while Panutche Camara netted a late consolation for Crawley.

Bristol City made it two wins in a row when they coasted past League One side Plymouth 5-0 at Ashton Gate.

Jens Hegeler, Nathan Baker and Korey Smith put the Robins 3-0 up inside 20 minutes, Freddy Hinds slotted in a fourth after 39 minutes and substitute Jamie Paterson wrapped things up with 11 minutes left.

Grimsby's clash with Derby was abandoned after just 19 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch at Blundell Park.

The Rams were leading 1-0 following a fifth-minute header by defender Richard Keogh before the game was temporarily halted after a downpour and then eventually called off by referee Trevor Kettle.

On loan Bristol City forward Shawn McCoulsky scored twice in the space of six second-half minutes as League Two Newport won 2-0 at League One Southend.

There was more late drama at Oakwell, where Ryan Hedges scored a winner deep into stoppage time as Barnsley beat League Two Morecombe 4-3.

Tom Bradshaw and Ike Ugbo put the Tykes ahead early on, with Sam Lavelle reducing the deficit just before half-time.

Bradshaw headed in a third at the start of the second half and after a penalty from Michael Rose and Vadaine Oliver's late effort appeared to have sent the tie into extra time, Hedges had the final say.

Ipswich won 2-0 at Luton with a goal in each half from Republic of Ireland forward David McGoldrick, while Norwich saw off Swindon 3-2 at Carrow Road.

Tom Elliott scored twice as Millwall beat Stevenage 2-0 at the New Den and Nottingham Forest moved into the second round with a 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury.

QPR beat Northampton 1-0 with a first-half goal from Yeni Ngbakoto at Loftus Road, where the visitors had defender Leon Barnett sent off.

Liam Kelly scored twice in the closing stages as Reading beat Gillingham 2-0 at the Madejski Stadium, while a header from Nouha Dicko with 15 minutes left was enough for Wolves to see off Yeovil 1-0.

Fulham won 2-0 at Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday coasted to a 4-1 home win over Chesterfield.

Source: PA

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his