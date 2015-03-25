Accrington Stanley V West Brom at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

Accrington to check on fitness of Tyler Forbes ahead of West Brom clashAccrington will check on the fitness of Tyler Forbes ahead of the visit of West Brom in the Carabao Cup.Forbes missed the league win against Mansfield at the weekend after coming off at half-time with an injury in the 3-2 loss at Yeovil.Stanley boss John Coleman has no new injuries so his options are good should he feel the need to make any changes.Simon Bloch Jorgensen started against Preston in the previous round and he could be in goal again, while the likes of Scott Brown and Jonathan Edwards could also come into the team.West Brom head coach Tony Pulis is expected to give his fringe players some game time.The likes of Rekeem Harper, Jonathan Leko and Kane Wilson have been included in the squad for both Premier League matches so far this season but the young trio could start the second-round tie on Tuesday night, along with Boaz Myhill and Salomon Rondon.James Morrison may be involved for the first time this season as he steps up his fitness following a knee injury.The Baggies are waiting on the result of their appeal against Hal Robson-Kanu's red card at the weekend. As things stand, the striker is suspended.

Source: PAR

