 
  1. Football
  2. Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley V West Brom at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

21 August 2017 05:14
Accrington to check on fitness of Tyler Forbes ahead of West Brom clash

Accrington will check on the fitness of Tyler Forbes ahead of the visit of West Brom in the Carabao Cup.

Forbes missed the league win against Mansfield at the weekend after coming off at half-time with an injury in the 3-2 loss at Yeovil.

Stanley boss John Coleman has no new injuries so his options are good should he feel the need to make any changes.

Simon Bloch Jorgensen started against Preston in the previous round and he could be in goal again, while the likes of Scott Brown and Jonathan Edwards could also come into the team.

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis is expected to give his fringe players some game time.

The likes of Rekeem Harper, Jonathan Leko and Kane Wilson have been included in the squad for both Premier League matches so far this season but the young trio could start the second-round tie on Tuesday night, along with Boaz Myhill and Salomon Rondon.

James Morrison may be involved for the first time this season as he steps up his fitness following a knee injury.

The Baggies are waiting on the result of their appeal against Hal Robson-Kanu's red card at the weekend. As things stand, the striker is suspended.

Source: PAR

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash