 
  1. Football
  2. Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley V Swindon at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

07 December 2017 05:09
Coleman considers shuffling his pack before Accy host Robins

John Coleman could shake up his selection as Accrington host Swindon in Sky Bet League Two.

Midfielder Callum Johnson could return to the starting line-up having remained an unused substitute in the 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy loss at Lincoln.

Sean McConville's 45-yard strike at Sincil Bank was not enough for the visitors, who lost out to Lincoln, but could still be sufficient to keep him in the starting XI.

Forward Kayden Jackson is pushing for a start after a cameo at Lincoln, with defender Farrend Rawson another vying for inclusion from the off.

Swindon boss David Flitcroft is hoping for positive news on at least three players as Town prepare for their trip to third-placed Stanley.

A midweek Checkatrade Trophy loss against Forest Green took its toll in terms of injuries, with midfielder Amine Linganzi giving cause for concern, in addition to frontmen Luke Norris and Paul Mullin.

Linganzi had been suffering from a hamstring strain, while Norris has an ankle problem and Mullin a groin injury.

Flitcroft, though, is boosted by the returning Tom Smith and James Brophy, and fitness checks will also be run on Chris Hussey and Donal McDermott as Swindon aim to halt a recent run of defeats.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.