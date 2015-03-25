Accrington Stanley V Swindon at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

Coleman considers shuffling his pack before Accy host RobinsJohn Coleman could shake up his selection as Accrington host Swindon in Sky Bet League Two.Midfielder Callum Johnson could return to the starting line-up having remained an unused substitute in the 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy loss at Lincoln.Sean McConville's 45-yard strike at Sincil Bank was not enough for the visitors, who lost out to Lincoln, but could still be sufficient to keep him in the starting XI.Forward Kayden Jackson is pushing for a start after a cameo at Lincoln, with defender Farrend Rawson another vying for inclusion from the off.Swindon boss David Flitcroft is hoping for positive news on at least three players as Town prepare for their trip to third-placed Stanley.A midweek Checkatrade Trophy loss against Forest Green took its toll in terms of injuries, with midfielder Amine Linganzi giving cause for concern, in addition to frontmen Luke Norris and Paul Mullin.Linganzi had been suffering from a hamstring strain, while Norris has an ankle problem and Mullin a groin injury.Flitcroft, though, is boosted by the returning Tom Smith and James Brophy, and fitness checks will also be run on Chris Hussey and Donal McDermott as Swindon aim to halt a recent run of defeats.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.