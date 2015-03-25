 
Accrington Stanley V Newport County at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

16 November 2017 06:38
Sousa doubtful for Accrington

Winger Erico Sousa is a doubt for Accrington's Sky Bet League Two home clash with Newport.

Sousa was forced to come off after only 10 minutes of Tuesday's FA Cup replay against Guiseley at the Wham Stadium having sustained a knock.

Jordan Clark missed that match due to tightness in his groin but is expected to be available this weekend.

Stanley, second in the table, are looking to bounce back having suffered a shock defeat in the cup game, the Vanarama National League visitors triumphing 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Newport are without suspended midfielder Matty Dolan.

Dolan picked up his fifth yellow card of the season after scoring in last week's 1-1 home draw against Port Vale.

Defender Mark O'Brien is fit to play despite a niggling foot injury.

But skipper Joss Labadie is rated as 50-50 as he struggles to overcome a hamstring problem.

