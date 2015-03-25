 
  1. Football
  2. Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley V Mansfield at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

18 August 2017 10:52
Tyler Forbes a doubt for Accrington

Tyler Forbes is an injury doubt for Accrington's home clash with Mansfield.

Forbes could miss out after coming off at half-time in the 3-2 loss at Yeovil last weekend.

But fellow defender Omar Beckles is expected to be available for selection.

Beckles, who has sat out the last two games, looks to have shrugged off the illness that has sidelined him of late.

Alex MacDonald's recovery from a minor knee operation means Mansfield manager Steve Evans has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

MacDonald has yet to play this season but the winger is available for the first time after coming through a behind-closed-doors friendly at Peterborough on Tuesday.

David Mirfin missed the home win against Forest Green with a knee injury but the defender is fit again.

Several Stags players were affected by a virus that swept through the camp last week but they too are now fully recovered.

Source: PAR

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.