Accrington Stanley V Mansfield at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

Tyler Forbes a doubt for AccringtonTyler Forbes is an injury doubt for Accrington's home clash with Mansfield.Forbes could miss out after coming off at half-time in the 3-2 loss at Yeovil last weekend.But fellow defender Omar Beckles is expected to be available for selection.Beckles, who has sat out the last two games, looks to have shrugged off the illness that has sidelined him of late.Alex MacDonald's recovery from a minor knee operation means Mansfield manager Steve Evans has a fully-fit squad to choose from.MacDonald has yet to play this season but the winger is available for the first time after coming through a behind-closed-doors friendly at Peterborough on Tuesday.David Mirfin missed the home win against Forest Green with a knee injury but the defender is fit again.Several Stags players were affected by a virus that swept through the camp last week but they too are now fully recovered.

