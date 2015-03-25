 
Accrington Stanley V Luton at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

05 October 2017 07:53
Ben Richards-Everton could keep his place for Accrington

Ben Richards-Everton is pushing to retain his place for Accrington when they host Luton.

He returned for Tuesday's 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Blackpool.

Erico Sousa also impressed and could remain in manager John Coleman's starting XI if he seeks to make further changes from his league team.

Seamus Conneely is among those expected to be recalled, having missed out on Tuesday.

Lawson D'Ath and Elliot Lee are back in contention for Luton.

Midfielder D'Ath and striker Lee made their comebacks from injury in the Checkatrade Trophy against Barnet in midweek and could be added to the squad.

Luke Berry has completed a three-match ban but Pelly Ruddock is still suspended.

Andrew Shinnie (ankle) and Alan McCormack (groin) are set to miss out again.

