Accrington Stanley V Luton at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Ben Richards-Everton could keep his place for AccringtonBen Richards-Everton is pushing to retain his place for Accrington when they host Luton.He returned for Tuesday's 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Blackpool.Erico Sousa also impressed and could remain in manager John Coleman's starting XI if he seeks to make further changes from his league team.Seamus Conneely is among those expected to be recalled, having missed out on Tuesday.Lawson D'Ath and Elliot Lee are back in contention for Luton.Midfielder D'Ath and striker Lee made their comebacks from injury in the Checkatrade Trophy against Barnet in midweek and could be added to the squad.Luke Berry has completed a three-match ban but Pelly Ruddock is still suspended.Andrew Shinnie (ankle) and Alan McCormack (groin) are set to miss out again.

