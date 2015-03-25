 
Accrington Stanley V Grimsby at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

11 September 2017 03:30
McLeod still missing as Accrington take on Grimsby

Accrington's Mekhi McLeod will complete a three-match suspension as Stanley host Grimsby in League Two.

The midfielder has missed the east Lancashire club's last two fixtures having been dismissed against Notts County in August and will be available again at Chesterfield on Saturday.

Manager John Coleman is already without goalkeeper Max Stryjek (hamstring) and defender Ben Richards-Everton (shoulder).

The pair are likely to resume full training next week with a view to returning before the month is out.

Grimsby boss Russell Slade has indicated he will make changes following a heavy defeat at Mansfield on Saturday.

The Mariners were beaten 4-1 at the One Call Stadium and Sam Jones, who came off the bench to score a penalty, and fellow substitute Diallang Jaiyesimi, who won the spot-kick, are two players who will hope to feature more prominently.

Karleigh Osborne and Martyn Woolford overcame knocks to start against the Stags and should again be in contention.

Tom Bolarinwa continues to struggle with a calf strain.

