Accrington Stanley V Coventry at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

12 October 2017 03:48
Accrington to check on Kayden Jackson before Coventry clash

Accrington are monitoring Kayden Jackson ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet League Two home clash with Coventry.

Jackson has been sidelined by a hip problem but trained this week and boss John Coleman says he is hopeful the forward will play some part against the Sky Blues.

Top-scorer Billy Kee is available despite sustaining a head injury in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Luton.

On-loan goalkeeper Max Stryjek (hamstring) is a definite absentee, but having had treatment at parent club Sunderland is set to return to training with Stanley next week.

Forward Kwame Thomas is back at Coventry after a disappointing loan spell at Sutton.

The 22-year-old only started twice in a month in a temporary switch designed to boost his fitness for when he returned to the Ricoh Arena.

Thomas would at least to boss Mark Robins' options with fellow frontmen Stuart Beavon and Marc McNulty having struggled with injury so far this term.

Tony Andreu remains out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury last month.

Source: PAR

